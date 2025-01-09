Hold me back, levitating D&D dice are a thing and I need them

Crack open your wallet, because these Levitating Dice for D&D have just a few hours to go on Kickstarter and, let's face it, they're just magnificent aren't they? So far over 3,200 backers have pledged $693,330 (£561,139) of the original $12,334 (£10,000) Kickstarter goal to bring Ascendice 2 to life. Meaning this project from The Shop of Many Things is now 5,611% funded.

Not bad, and well earned by anyone who can bring a little magic to the D&D campaign table.

According to one backer, "If you want to jump from dice Goblin to dice Dragon, then you can't do better than a magical flippin' D20." And I'm inclined to agree. Just imagine lifting your DM screen to reveal a dice floating in mid air as your Cleric attempts to commune with their God, or for that one big roll that could turn the fate of the entire campaign. If that idea's grabbed your interest, why not check out our D&D gift guide?

Currently you can still make pledges on the Kickstarter page, though there aren't many left and most of the wholesale lots are all gone at this point. One D20 set with the base, base protector, gift box and USB Type-C cable will set you back around £129 ($160), just so you know what you're getting yourself into.

Just to be clear, these floating dice aren't illusion magic or even a new artificer technology; it's magnets. Just magnets. Sorry to pop your fantasy bubble. It's not even a new thing, hence the name Ascendice 2. They're the second installation from the same company – with an extra 22% levitation height, I'll have you know – and while they are captivating for sure, I must acknowledge that it has all been done before. Back in May last year, another Levitating Dice project was 1,961% funded on Kickstarter, in fact, thanks to 1,672 backers. Floating dice are also widely available across the web.

Still, in my opinion, none have made it look as classy as Ascendice. Plus their dice designs are named stuff like Voidheart, Envy's Cut, and Bloodlust. I mean, how much more metal can dice get? You've got a limited time before the Kickstarter closes, so now's the time to make a sleight of hand check.

