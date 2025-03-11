Essential nature board games to round out your collection in time for Spring 2025

Imagine a serene landscape, a mountainous backdrop, and the sounds of nature all around you. That's what the highly curated selection of nature board game deals below is offering: ecological delights, without having to leave the comfort of your home or disrupt your tranquility with unnecessarily big spends.

Every board game collection needs a good selection of nature games, even if you've already raided our board game deals page. How else will you get your nature fix when you're stuck inside during the colder months? The best deal I've spotted so far is an amazing bundle for Trekking, which takes both Trekking Through History & Trekking The National Parks down to just $65 at Amazon from $99.95. That's a huge saving of $34.95 for two glorious board games.

If exploration games aren't your thing, the gorgeous Tokkaido successor Namiji is currently $34.99 at Amazon, which is a £10 discount from the usual $44.99 price tag. And UK fishing enthusiasts can enjoy a small discount too, with Namiji now £26.99 at Zatu, down £7 from the usual £33.99.

All the picks below are clever, beautifully illustrated nature games, each with their own nature-based twist. I've also made sure to collect a few deals in different price ranges, too, so you don't have to spend all your acorns in one place. Without further flapping, here are some incredible deals on nature games to round out your collection in time for Spring 2025.

US nature board game deals

Finspan | $50 $45 at Miniature Market

Save $5 - This is one deal that, while it's not the juiciest discount, definitely fits the theme well. This is Wingspan and Wyrmspan's fishy successor, and apparently far more forgiving than the other two games.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a family game with strategy

✅ You adore the Wingspan series



Don't buy it if:

❌ You weren't a fan of Wingspan



Price check:

💲Amazon | $50

Cascadia | $39.99 $31.42 at Amazon

Save $8.57 - For a game that won the 2022 board game of the year award, this is a lovely little discount. My friend swears by this as a gentle, easy to learn game that's somehow both relaxing and exciting.



Buy it if:

✅ You adore nature themed artwork in games

✅ You're big on simplicity



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not one for set collection games



Price check:

💲Miniature Market | $31.99

Namiji | $44.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Namiji is one of my personal favorites. It's a beautifully illustrated game of collecting fish to fill your net, while building panoramic pictures, and lucky dipping for crabs. It tends to sit around the $40 mark, with occasional discounts dropping below $30 around peak trading.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a fan of Japanese culture

✅ You love games full of little surprises



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not one for fishing games



Price check:

💲Miniature Market | $35.99

Trekking Through History & Trekking The National Parks bundle | $99.95 $65 at Amazon

Save $34.95 - For national park enjoyers, and history buffs alike, this is one game bundle you won't want to miss out on. Not only do you get Trekking, a board game of wilderness exploration, you also get to meet legends in Trekking Through History. Both are standalone games with a lot to offer and no prior knowledge necessary!



Buy it if:

✅ You're the outdoorsy type

✅ You want to go back in time to experience amazing events in history



Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer more abstract games



Price check:

💲Amazon | $49.95 (Only National Parks)

Undergrove | $49.99 $46.77 at Amazon

Save $3.22 - Coming from the same award-winning designers as Wingspan, this is a game about the little things in the woodland that make a big difference. It was inspired by how trees and mushrooms communicate, and doubles as an educational game that's easy to learn.



Buy it if:

✅ You're fascinated by mushrooms

✅ Your focus is on the microcosm



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not ready to learn a little



Price check:

💲Miniature Market | $39.99 (One left)

Redwood | $47.99 $34.08 at Amazon

Save $13.91 - A fascinating combination of shooting board game mechanics, with nature themed photography, that just kinda works. This one is full of lovely illustrations and sees players competing to create the most beautiful panorama. Often sitting at just under the $50 mark, now's a good time to get snapping the perfect nature pics.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a game brimming with natural splendor

✅ You enjoy a game that involves a chase



Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer less tactical nature games



Price check:

💲Miniature Market | $58.99

Escaping Extinction | $26.20 $19.37 at Amazon

Save $6.83 - This game has only been close to this cheap twice since it came out in 2024. Once in late November around peak trading, when it dropped to around $21, and for a couple of days in mid January where it sat at around $22-ish.



Buy it if:

✅ You are a big fan of whimsical dino nonsense

✅ You want something cooperative and easy to learn



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather play a serious board game



Price check:

💲Science Museum of Minnesota | $44.99

Everdell | $75 $66.74 at Amazon

Save $5.68 - Its not often you find a nature themed city builder, but Everdell lets you build your own woodland city full of adorable creatures, complete with 3D tree and gorgeous illustrations to round it off.



Buy it if:

✅ You love city builders

✅ You want to build a home for critters



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not into worker placement games



Price check:

💲Tabletop Tycoon | $75

UK nature board game deals

Finspan | £41.99 £29.99 at Zatu

Save £12 - This spin-off for Wingspan has only just come out, and we're already seeing over £11 off the sticker price. By my reckoning, that's the cheapest it's ever been. And for a game that's just come out, a little discount is always appreciated.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a family strategy game

✅ You love the Wingspan series



Don't buy it if:

❌ You aren't a fan of Wingspan



Price check:

💲Amazon | £39.01

Monster Hunter World: The Board Game - Wildspire Waste | £119.99 £83.45 at Zatu

Save £36.54 - This counts as a nature board game, right? It may not be about saving animals, but you get pretty up close and personal with some interesting beasties. I had amazing fun with it, and this is a record low price on something usually closer to £94. Buy it if:

✅ You love Monster Hunter

✅ You want a deep RPG in a board game



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want something simple



Price check:

Amazon | £86.20

Cascadia | £39.99 £32.95 at Zatu

Save £7.04 - For a game that won the 2022 board game of the year award, this is a lovely little discount. My friend swears by this as a gentle, easy to learn game that's somehow both relaxing and exciting.



Buy it if:

✅ You adore nature themed artwork in games

✅ You're big on simplicity



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not one for set collection games



Price check:

💲Amazon | £36.98

Wingspan | £59.99 £40.49 at Zatu

Save £19.50 - This legendary board game is one of the greats. It's a game of building up your ecosystems by luring incredibly illustrated sets of birds to build your own game engine. It's only been this low a price a few times since 2021.



Buy it if:

✅ You adore birdwatching

✅ You love Eurogames



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer a game with more player interaction



Price check:

💲Amazon | £45.95

Namiji | £33.99 £26.99 at Zatu

Save £7 - Namiji is one of my personal favorites. It's a beautifully illustrated game of collecting fish to fill your net, while building panoramic pictures, and lucky dipping for crabs. It tends to waver around the £30 mark with its lowest price having been £26 at the start of 2024.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a fan of Japanese culture

✅ You love games full of little surprises



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not one for fishing games



Price check:

💲Amazon | £37.93

Mycelia | £27.99 £24.99 at Zatu

Save £3 - This is a game of growing a kingdom of mushrooms to score points, while thwarting your opponents' attempts to do the same. It's full of lovely illustrations.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a fun guy

✅ You want to be in the thick of the mushroom action



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not about take-that action



Price check:

Amazon | £27.99

Everdell | £74.99 £56.75 at Zatu

Save £18.24 - Its not often you find a nature themed city builder, but Everdell lets you build your own woodland city full of adorable creatures, complete with 3D tree and gorgeous illustrations to round it off.



Buy it if:

✅ You love city builders

✅ You want to build a home for critters



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not into worker placement games



Price check:

💲Amazon | £59.99

How we find board game deals

There are a lot of offers out there, so how can you be sure we're bringing you the very best discounts? Well, I'm glad you asked. The way in which we find board game deals is important to the GamesRadar+ team and I, and it's a similar methodology to how we test board games.

Here's a breakdown of how it all works:

🛒 We spend time searching for deals from trusted retailers

💲 We use price-matching software camelcamelcamel to make sure these are real deals

🏪 We compare with rival retailers, to make sure you're getting the best board game deals available on the web

Want to find out what you should keep an eye on? Don't miss our guides to the best cooperative board games, good board games for 2 players, or the best card games.