Dimension 20: Titan Takedown will transport four well-loved WWE superstars to ancient Athens for a D&D wrestling bonanza

Dimension 20 just announced an upcoming WWE crossover with the upcoming Titan Takedown season, which will see wrestling superstars taking traditional D&D roles and battling gods in some potentially very deadly arena style combat. "People die a LOT," says host Brennan Lee Mulligan, so we can expect some heart-racing fights from a collection of highly skilled, real-world wrestlers.

Utilizing the Dungeons & Dragon 5e system, one of the best tabletop RPGs around, Dimension 20: Titan Takedown will be set in an entirely new universe than any other season of Dimension 20.

Joining the Game Master, Brennan, will be four well-loved WWE stars. These include Kofi Kingston, who will don his golden, skull-decorated shoulder plates and play as the totally metal-looking Adonis Thanaformus. "Spoiler alert," Kingston reveals rather appropriately in the exclusive trailer, "He's a King!"

Xavier Woods will be taking on the role of Julius Mortem. "I have a way with my hands," he says announcing that his character is a monk. Bayley, on the other hand, will play what looks to be a Cowfolk barbarian called Thea Kittleroo. "I have a way with my muscles," she shouts, breaking out the guns.

In another anthropomorphic twist, Chelsea Green will be stalking around the arena as Tabatha, a catlike rogue who "Preys on men like you", Green says pointing at Woods. "Men who have daddy issues."

Ouch. Looks like we're in for some serious trash-talk in this epic, ancient Athenian adventure. The show will premiere in April 2 on Dropout TV, so there's not long to go before you can enjoy wrestling on an even more nerdy meta level than you already do.

