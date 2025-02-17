Blank Slate, the board game TikTok is doing summersaults over, is currently at its cheapest price ever

Currently 60% off right now, Blank Slate is the TikTok-trending card game of thinking alike (but not too alike), so now's the time to get hold of it and see just how telepathic you and your pals really are.

At its discounted price, Blank Slate is just $9.99 at Amazon, which is a darn sight cheaper than its usual $24.99. This is actually the cheapest price the game has ever been. Not even during the peak trading sales last year did Blank Slate hit $10 or less.

For UK dwellers, Blank Slate is £20.69 at Zatu in case you wanted to try and think like, but not too alike, your buddies in Ol' Blightey. That's down from the usual price of £24.99, so you're looking at a 17% discount. Not as good as 60% I know, but it's something. Just to note this is a backorder, as it's sold out in a lot of places currently.

Blank Slate | $24.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - This easy to learn game is hard to master for one reason and one reason only: No one can read minds. As much as we wish we had superpowers, we don't. At least with this game we can pretend like we know our pals super well when we luck out with the same answer as theirs, or lament that you all know eachother maybe too well.



Buy it if:

✅ You're looking for a simple party game

✅ You and your pals like to read minds



Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer more complex games



Price check:

💲Walmart | $15.99



UK price:

⭐ Amazon | £20.69

Should you buy Blank Slate?

This is a game where great minds think alike. Players write on blank slates a word that they associate with a drawn word, such as "Tight". The hope is that one other person writes the same word, but the more people that guess the same word, the less points are distributed. The aim is to reach 25 points before everyone else does.

It might sound like an odd concept for a game, trying to think like less people to win more points, but it makes for some wild guesses as players wonder what just one other person is thinking.

Blank Slate is one of those super simple party games that hits all the major requirements of a game that's worth pulling out at a party:

Easy to explain to drunk people

Prompts are vaguely suggestive

Little to no cleanup/setup required

Pens so people can doodle willies if they get bored

Spill-proof cards

For more, check out our gifts for gamers guide, or perhaps learn about some other cool party games.