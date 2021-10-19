Sylvester Stallone announces exit from The Expendables franchise as fourth movie wraps filming

Sylvester Stallone has announced his departure from The Expendables franchise having just wrapped the fourth movie – now set to be his last.

"This will be my last day," Stallone said in an Instagram video (via ComicBook.com ). "I'm enjoying it, but it's always bittersweet when something you've been so attached to – I guess since, well now it's been about 12 years – and ready to pass the baton on to Jason [Statham] in his capable hands.

"The greatest thing is being able to provide films that somewhat entertain and maybe there's a little message in there because what I try to convey in my successful films is the human touch. Not so much the action, the action is self-evident, but it's just relating to the audience in a way that they can identify with whatever the mission is with the characters at hand... Just providing some escapism and hoping there's a little something extra in there."

The series follows a group of elite mercenaries – the titular Expendables – led by Barney Ross (Stallone). The group's missions have included overthrowing a Latin American dictator, seeking revenge against a rival mercenary, and dealing with a ruthless arms dealer. Plot details for the fourth movie are being kept under wraps for now, though.

The first Expendables movie came out in 2010, with sequels following in 2012 and 2014. All three movies starred Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture alongside Stallone, and the series has also featured appearances from big names like Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Antonio Banderas, Wesley Snipes, and Harrison Ford. The Expendables 4 will see Megan Fox, Curtis Jackson (AKA 50 Cent), and Tony Jaa join the cast.