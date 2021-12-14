Switch year-in-review is back to tell you how much you played in 2021

The Nintendo Switch's 'year in review' feature is back for a second year to tell you what and how much you played in 2021.

For a lot of folks, last year was a whole lot of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but this year there's much more competition, even with the recent Happy Home Paradise DLC. Just some of the Switch games launched this year include Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Monster Hunter Rise, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, New Pokemon Snap, and Metroid Dread.

To see what your Switch player stats are for this year, head to Nintendo's year in review webpage and sign into your Nintendo account. That'll kick off a series of slides that tells you how many games and total hours you played on Switch in 2021. It'll also reveal which games you put the most hours into, which months of the year you were most active, which day of the year you played most, how many hours you played docked vs. undocked, and how many points you earned.

Here at GamesRadar, our 2021 stats generally pale in comparison to 2020, but again, it's hard to compete with a year where the only socially responsible way to see most of our friends was in Animal Crossing's virtual turnip market. Although, Breath of the Wild 2 is due to launch in 2022, so next year's numbers could give 2020's a run for their money.

