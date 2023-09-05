Survival horror remake Alone in the Dark delayed to 2024 because "there are too many amazing games coming out this October"

Alone in the Dark, the remake of the 1992 cult classic survival horror game of the same name, has been delayed from October to January 16, 2024.

"Horror games thrive on the eerie embrace of solitude, something that is impossible to achieve in a gaming month as busy as October," reads a tweet from the game's official Twitter account. The studio adds, "To ensure a breathtaking experience for everyone, we have made the decision to move the release of Alone in the Dark."

It's not uncommon for publishers to move around video game release dates to avoid losing them to the shadows of bigger games. Squanch Games' High on Life was delayed to avoid competing with God of War: Ragnarok and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and more recently Remedy's Alan Wake 2 was delayed to keep out of Marvel's Spider-Man 2's way. Baldur's Gate 3, itself one of the year's hottest titles, was moved so as not to clash with Starfield.

"Let’s face it: There are too many amazing games coming out this October," reads a follow-up tweet from Alone in the Dark publisher THQ Nordic. "You want to play them all, we want to play them all, but there is simply not enough time."

The new Alone in the Dark is described as a "reimagining" of and "love letter" to the original game, with a few key twists to the premise. Jeremy Hartwood is back, as is the gothic Derceto Manor, but this time it's a mental health clinic and Jeremy is one of its patients. Like the original, you'll get to pick between two playable protagonists: Emily Hartwood, Jeremy's niece, or Edward Carnby, the private detective hired to figure out what's going on with Emily's uncle.

