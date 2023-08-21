Survival game and roguelike juggernauts combine forces in Don't Starve Together and Cult of the Lamb crossover, out now

Cult of the Lamb and Don't Starve Together, two beloved indie games from their respective genres, have announced a team-up that includes updates for both games available today.

While it's entirely possible that neither game needs introduction, Cult of the Lamb is a highly acclaimed 2016 roguelike we once likened to "Animal Crossing meets Hades," and Don't Starve Together is the excellent standalone multiplayer component to the also-brilliant 2013 survival game Don't Starve. For the latter's 10th anniversary, publishers Devolver Digital and Klei Entertainment have teamed up and released crossover content for both Cult of the Lamb and Don't Starve Together.

As detailed in the new Cult of the Lamb patch notes, there's a new follower to add to your cult: Webber, a playable character from Don't Starve Together and Don't Starve's Reign of Giants DLC. There are also spooky new decorations for your base like Deerclops Figure and Pig Head Flag, as well as new music inspired by Don't Starve, but perhaps the biggest addition is a new game mode called Patience that adds survival elements to the game.

Patience adds life bars for both Hunger and Sleep, and when either bar drops to a certain point, a timer will show up that deals damage every time it ticks down, eventually killing you. Naturally, the way to avoid that is to keep track of your Hunger and Sleep levels, which will deplete even during crusades.



Don't Starve Together's update is live now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, and is launching on Switch "very soon." It adds new login rewards in the form of item skins inspired by Cult of the Lamb, including The Lamb, The Lamb's Blade, Flock's Chest, and The Lamb's Reward. Then there's The Crown trinket, which you can find in Wet Pouches fished from the oasis lake and offer to the Antlion for some new blueprints.

To be frank, Don't Starve Together's update looks a little thin compared to Cult of the Lamb, but it's still cool, and slightly unexpected, to see two indies from wildly different genres come together like this - and as free updates no less! I'll certainly take it.

