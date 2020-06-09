Surprise! Destiny 2 Season 11 launch comes with a new dungeon out later today

Destiny 2 Season 11 is officially underway, and along with the Destiny 2: Beyond Light expansion shown at this morning's reveal, Bungie surprised players with the announcement of a new three-player dungeon launching later today.

The new dungeon is called Prophecy, and like the Pit of Heresy and Shattered Throne dungeons, it's a three-player pinnacle activity, meaning you'll need high Power to even attempt it. Finishing it will grant you new DAITO Foundry armor, as well as reprised armor from the old Trials of the Nine playlist.

Unlike previous dungeons, Prophecy isn't tied to a season or expansion pass. It will be available to all players, including free-to-play New Light players, when it arrives later today. Of course, it's still a pinnacle activity, so you won't be able to boot up Destiny 2 for the first time and instantly complete it. Still, this is the first piece of relevant end-game content available to New Light players, which is cool to see.

Prophecy is a central piece of content for Season 11, but it's far from the only new addition coming this season. There's a suite of new gear to collect, an Exotic grenade launcher called Witherhoard which comes with the season pass, a new Engram system that lets you tailor your drops, and a new Public Event tied to a pyramid ship which has appeared on Io. We'll have a full guide to all the loot and activities in Season 11 soon, and in the meantime you can crack on with Prophecy right now.