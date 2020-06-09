Destiny 2 on PS5 and Xbox Series X will be a free cross-gen upgrade

The latest Destiny 2 expansion, Beyond Light, will support free cross-gen upgrades for PS5 and Xbox Series X players, alongside all expansions for the game.

Announced as part of today's Destiny 2 reveal stream, players who buy Beyond Light on PS4 and Xbox One can expect to upgrade their copies of the expansion for free when they move onto next-gen consoles. Game director Mark Noseworthy confirmed that all content you own, past and present, will also be cross-gen.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light will be part of the Xbox Smart Delivery service, which ensures that your purchases will play best on whatever platform you're running them on. Bungie also confirmed that PS4 purchases will upgrade to PS5 for free. The studio will share more Destiny 2 next-gen news over the course of the summer, so it seems likely we'll learn more about its cross-generational plans between now and the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Oh, and these consoles will run Destiny 2 at 60 frames per second and 4K resolution.

On top of that, intergenerational cross-play was confirmed for Destiny 2. This means that should you be playing on PS5 while a mate is on PS4, you'll be able to match up regardless, with Noseworthy also mentioning that the team is also looking at full cross-play for next year.

It comes as part of a sweeping round of announcements for Destiny 2 that includes new subclasses that will be introduced in Beyond Light, a surprise new dungeon being added to the game today, as well as more info on what to expect from the series moving forward into 2022 with a trio of major expansions planned.

Fans of Bungie's series have plenty to chew over from all these announcements, and it looks like these new expansions will usher in a new design philosophy as well, with elements of the original Destiny returning to Destiny 2 as part of The Destiny Content Vault.