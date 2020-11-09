Surprise Destiny 2 end-of-season event coming later today

Destiny 2 will host a small end-of-season event to conclude the Season of Arrivals and kick off Year 4 with a bang.

Creative director Luke Smith teased the event over the weekend, and community manager dmg04 offered some details on Twitter earlier today. The event will start today, November 9, at around 6:50pm PST / 9:50pm EST / 2:50am BST, and it sounds like it will be a quick one. You'll want to hop on about three hours earlier to download the patch for the event, though.

Dmg04 described it as "a small event, a moment for you to spend some time with friends as the season comes to a close." In other words, don't expect another micro-calamity like the last live event, which saw Rasputin shoot down the Cabal Almighty over the course of an hour and change. This one will be a bit more tame, and will seemingly last around 10 minutes.

We're curious to see what Bungie has planned, and the fact that it's hosting an event like this at all is exciting. The studio said it would continue to host live events in the future, and this will be the first "small event" under its belt. The Almighty event, while not perfect, was a fun moment for the community, and it'd be great to see more like it in the future. Here's hoping today's event delivers a memorable sendoff for the Season of Arrivals, as it'll be the last event before the release of Destiny 2: Beyond Light .