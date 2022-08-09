Superman's boyfriend Jay Nakamura gets a superhero name, costume, and new abilities

He may have taken up his father's mantle as Superman, but Jon Kent can only do so much to protect the ones he loves…

And one trick up his sleeve is hiding their real identities from the public for as long as possible.

Spoilers ahead for Superman: Son of Kal-El #14

Superman: Son of Kal-El #14 (Image credit: DC)

In Superman: Son of Kal-El #14, written by Tom Taylor, illustrated by Cian Tormey, colored by Federico Blee, and lettered by Dave Sharpe, Jon, his boyfriend Jay Nakamura, and a host of other heroes – Deadly Six, Wink, Aerie, Fin, Zebra Man, Thylacine, T.N.Teen, Chaos Kitten, Osita, and Jog (otherwise known as the Revolutionaries from a recent volume of Suicide Squad) – plan an assault on Jay's home planet, Gamorra. The evil Henry Bendix has taken the planet hostage as its despot "president," and taking him down is the only way to free Gamorra's citizens.

It's also the first step toward preventing a gruesome feature seen by Dreamer , wherein Bendix wipes out the entire Justice League (but not in the same way Pariah has in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths ).

a page from Superman: Son of Kal-El #14 (Image credit: DC)

But before the young heroes can execute their plan of attack, Jon has a gift for Jay – a brand new costume and a ring that gives him the power of flight.

Previously, Jay removed his mask during a highly public fight and revealed his identity to the world, prompting Jon to whisk him off to the Fortress of Solitude for protection. However, by donning a new costume and flight ring – in addition to using his phasing powers – Jay could be fully back in the superhero game.

a page from Superman: Son of Kal-El #14 (Image credit: DC)

In this new guise, Jay can fully adopt his superhero moniker, Gossamer (as he's referred to by the other members of his journalist activism group, The Truth), and keep his real identity a secret. This could be considered the first full appearance of Jay in all his superhero glory, indicating his full-time status as a DC Universe hero all his own.

And that's just in time since his mom has been turned into some kind of horrible creature by Bendix...

Superman: Son of Kal-El #14 is available now.

Jay Nakamura and Jon Kent could become two of the most iconic LGBTQIA+ superheroes in comic books.