Superman Superstars will take over Action Comics in 2024

DC is turning the spotlight on Action Comics in 2024 with a new "Superman Superstars" initiative, announced today at New York Comic Con.

From January through December 2024, DC will pair some of its most popular writers and artists in a series of exciting mini-arcs - and we've got the details of the first two right here after this fancy new logo.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Kicking off with Action Comics #1061 and running to #1063, 'I, Bizarro' sees the recently-returned to DC writer Jason Aaron team up with artist John Timms.

"I've been writing comics for almost 20 years, and I've certainly enjoyed my share of special moments and exciting projects along the way, but getting to write Superman for the very first time, in the pages of Action Comics no less, the one that started it all, goes down as one of the absolute most significant honors of my career," said Aaron. "So the amazing John Timms and I are doing our very best to give readers a Superman tale full of action and surprises, the most Bizarro of all Bizarro stories, in what Bizarro himself would call the worst Bizarro story ever told'!"

You can check out a gallery of covers for Action Comics #1061 below, as well as a sketch of Supes and Bizarro.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics)

This will be followed up in April's Action Comics #1064 by 'House of Braniac', by Joshua Williamson and artist Rafa Sandoval, in an arc that will cross over with the main Superman book, also penned by Williamson.

"We've been building to Brainiac's epic return since Superman #1 and the start of Dawn of DC," said Williamson. "This crossover will have massive ramifications not just for Superman but across all of the DC Universe. Plus, it's a fun roller coaster ride with Superman, Lex Luthor, Lobo, Supergirl, and the Super-Family up against Brainiac and a Czarnian army. It's going to be full of surprises, new ideas, and the same kind of tone that we're presenting in the Superman series. I'm pumped to be working with Rafa again, and the pages have been bonkers. It's everything I love about Superman and his mythology but turned up to 11."

(Image credit: DC Comics)

These are just the first two phases of what looks set to be a seriously exciting year for Superman. Keep an eye on Newsarama for more on the Superman Superstars initiative as soon as it's revealed.

DC has also announced the return of Elseworlds for 2024.