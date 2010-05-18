Super Scribblenauts will introduce adjectives, "upgraded controls"

But Scribblenauts is still a good game, and perhaps the concept just needed a test run. Super Scribblenauts, coming this fall, will include "upgraded controls," though there's no elaboration on the subject. The most touted new inclusion is adjectives - not a game feature we'd ever have expected to be this excited about:

"All-new for Super Scribblenauts, players now have the ability to write any object that comes to mind and modify it in any way they desire using adjectives to reach the goal in many levels. Adjectives can change the colour, size, style, behaviours and many other aspects of the object they are describing. Multiple adjectives can be combined together to produce incredibly creative objects, such as gentlemanly, flaming, flying zombies and purple, obese, winged elephants, allowing the player’s imagination to run wild for an even more inspired and individual experience than ever before."

We already want to start tossing everything we've got at the game to see what it gives us. Catatonic,purplegnome anyone?



Above: A couple announcement screens, lots of neatness

