Suits spin-off show gets significant update, including the surprisingly soon filming start date

The Suits spin-off has gone from early whispers to a fully-fledged project in no time. Thanks to a new report from Variety, we now have a significant update on ‘Suits: LA’ – including when filming is set to start.

As per the trade, the L.A-set spin-off now has a pilot order and filming is scheduled to begin next month.

While there’s no news on casting – or whether any of the Suits OG cast will pop up for a hello – we do have a logline that clues us in on what to expect from the show’s premise.

Suits: LA will revolve around Ted Black, a federal prosecutor-turned-representative of Los Angeles’ biggest names.

"His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives," the logline reads. "All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

Universal International Studios president Beatrice Springborn previously told an audience at Content London (H/T Variety) that the new Suits show would "have the same energy and good looking people that the original did" and be set in the "same timeframe" as the original.

Rick Hoffman, who played Louis Litt on Suits, recently told GamesRadar+ he’d "absolutely" be down to appear in a spin-off.

"I just hope the quality would be good. So, absolutely. I would do it in a heartbeat because it's the job that changed my entire life and it was such a wonderful experience. So of course I just hope that whatever, if they did it, it would match up to some of those seasons that were stellar," Hoffman said. "It was the role of a lifetime."

