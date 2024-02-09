Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League might have been teasing Batman's return right in front of us

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League sleuths have noticed a pattern in the game that could be teasing Batman's return.

As highlighted in a video by Batman Arkham Videos, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has an easy-to-miss Easter egg scattered around Metropolis that could give us a clue about the action game's future plans. If you've been keeping an eye out on your travels as Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, or King Shark, you may have noticed a few calendar pages strewn about the place.

These pages could easily be mistaken for set decoration, but as it turns out, the dates highlighted on each of the months actually add up to something interesting. As the video reveals, the 12 dates in question (Jan 8, Feb 5, March 23, April 9, May 12, June 12, July 18, Aug 5, Sept 20, Oct 21, and Nov 18) correspond to a certain letter in the alphabet. For example, 8 = H, 5 = E, 23 = W, and so on. The December page of the reoccurring calendar, which can be found in Centennial Park, features a Bat symbol on the 14th.

When you add all of these letters together in month order, you end up with "he will return." Considering the Bat symbol on the final page of the calendar, fans are under the impression that Batman will return to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League one day - despite what happens to him in the game. There are also theories that this is linked to the DC supervillain Calendar Man, which does make sense, what with the calendars strewn about the place.

We know that developer Rocksteady has a lot of plans for Kill the Justice League. For instance, pretty early on in the game's launch, it was suggested that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League teased four post-launch seasons with Mr. Freeze, Deathstroke, and more . Who's to say that Batman or Calendar Man isn't also part of these post-launch plans?

This is just one of the Easter eggs fans have found in Rocksteady's game - there are also tributes to Batman and Harley Quinn's late voice actors and a "love letter to Batman Arkham fans" to be found.