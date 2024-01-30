Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League features tributes to Batman and Harley Quinn's late voice actors.

As highlighted by Culture Crave on Twitter, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League features tributes to the late Kevin Conroy and Arleen Sorkin. The pair are beloved for their roles in Batman The Animated Series as Batman and Harley Quinn respectively, so it only makes sense for the two actors to be immortalized in the recently-launched DC game.

The tributes can be found on two gold plaques hidden in Metropolis. Both feature the phrase: "In loving memory" as well as each actor's name and a nod to their roles - the Bat logo for Conroy and Harley's diamond motif for Sorkin. Kevin Conroy sadly passed away in late 2022 at age 66, with Sorkin passing away the year after in the summer of 2023, aged 67.

To say that Kevin Conroy was the embodiment of Batman is an understatement. The actor played the character for years, across a huge number of projects, including Rocksteady's Batman: Arkham games and many of the Batman animated shows and movies. One of Conroy's last credited roles was actually voicing Bruce Wayne in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League .

As for Arleen Sorkin, I think it's fair to say that without the actress the Harley Quinn we all know and love today wouldn't exist. We've seen many actors take on the role of the psychologist turned supervillain - including Margot Robbie and Tara Strong (who returns to voice the character in the game) - but Sorkin was the inspiration for the character in Batman the Animated series .

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to officially release on February 2, 2024, but early access players have already met with the likes of Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark. Unfortunately, it hasn't been completely plain sailing as Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was pulled offline an hour after it launched yesterday due to a bug that completes the entire story as soon as you start playing.