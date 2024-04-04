The Sandman star explains the similarities between Death and her role in detective drama Sugar

The Sandman star Kirby says Death and her Sugar character Ruby have something in common.

"I was thinking of who I would liken Ruby to in terms of other characters that I've played. I didn't think of Death, but perhaps it's this idea of someone that holds great authority but also great sensitivity," Kirby tells GamesRadar+. "I thought of, I thought of Simone from The Good Place, but mostly because they're both brains."

Kirby went on to compare Ruby to James Bond characters M, the Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, and Q, head of the research and development division of the British Secret Service.

"Ruby is John [Sugar's] mash-up of M and Q. Ruby becomes this very grounding force in Sugar's life. She's a trusted ally, and I think that's what is exciting is that you are watching a show where there is a central character who has relationships with a number of supporting actors, but that relationship is different to every single one."

The new detective drama stars Colin Farrell as John Sugar, a Los Angeles-based Private Investigator who is tasked with solving the disappearance of the beloved granddaughter of a Hollywood producer. As Sugar gets deeper and deeper into this dangerous situation, Ruby seems to be the only person he can trust (she also has an impossibly adorable cat named Merimbe.)

Sugar hits Apple TV Plus on April 5, 2024. For more, check out our chats with Colin Farrell about the difference between Sugar and Batman spin-off The Penguin and his first reaction to reading the Sugar script.