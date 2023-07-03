Succession star Brian Cox has revealed which of his fictional children he thinks could have made it as CEO of Waystar RoyCo – despite none of them being up for the job in the season 4 finale. Cox is inclined to agree with that sentiment, too, but he thinks that Logan saw potential in one of his kids: his youngest son, Roman (Kieran Culkin).

"None of them can [step up], and the only one, ironically, who I think he feels could step up was Roman, because Roman showed a lot of sensibility," Cox told ScreenRant , going on to reference a season 2 plot point involving a business deal in Turkey. "Particularly in dealing with the Middle Eastern money – which was fake, and he knew it, and he could see it in season 2. I thought, 'Wow, there is a potential in Roman,' as I believe there is, that's why I think Roman really, really loved his father."

Cox, however, didn't think that Roman lived up to that potential as the series neared its conclusion, continuing: "I never watch it, if I can, I would say it's bad enough doing it without having to watch it. [Laughs] But, I watched [season 4 episode 9, which featured Logan's funeral] and I just thought that Roman is such a child, he's so lost, and everything like that, it's amazing."

Of course, the hit HBO show ended with Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), Logan's son-in-law, as CEO of the media conglomerate after Swedish billionaire Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) bought out the company in a board vote that went against the wishes of Roman and his older brother Kendall (Jeremy Strong).

