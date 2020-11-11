Studios are just "scratching the surface" of PS5 capabilities, says Spider-Man: Miles Morales dev

The PS5 is just a couple of days from releasing (in most regions, at least), but we're years away from seeing its true potential play out in games.

That's according to Insomniac technology director Mike Fitzgerald, who sat down with IGN ahead of the release of Spider-Man: Miles Morales. From everything we've seen, the follow-up to 2018's Spider-Man looks marvelous, but according to Fitzgerald, it's only a small sampling of the PS5's true potential.

"It feels like we're just scratching the surface of what you can do with hardware like [the PS5]," said Fitzgerald. "That we sort of can take a game model like Spider-Man and make everything really fast. Even the Ratchet and Clank game we're working on is leaning into that, a lot."

What Fitzgerald is saying isn't controversial. PS4 games look considerably better today than they did back in 2013 when the console was released, due to developers becoming more familiar with the tools at their disposal. The same can be said for PS3, as well as the Xbox and Nintendo family of consoles. However, it is exciting to hear from a developer with firsthand experience working on PS5 about what could be possible later on. The dev says studios will have "years and years of scraping more and more performance" from the hardware and producing results that get "crazier and crazier."

