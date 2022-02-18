Street Fighter 6 is apparently being revealed at the end of Capcom's mystery countdown timer

Street Fighter 6 is reportedly being unveiled very soon.

That's according to Venture Beat reporter Jeff Grubb, from comments made on the latest episode of his GrubbSnax live show. "It's Street Fighter 6," Grubb flatly stated when asked about the possibility of a new entry in the fighting franchise being unveiled at the end of a countdown timer initiated by Capcom earlier this week.

Grubb went on to state that while he's "willing to be surprised," everyone should absolutely expect Street Fighter 6 to be unveiled. This is chiefly due to the fact that Grubb has been able to confirm the new fighting game from multiple sources, and thought it was such a given that he wasn't going to talk about it in the show (until someone posed a question about the countdown timer).

Earlier this week, Capcom kicked off a mysterious countdown timer, which is set to expire later this week at the conclusion of the Capcom Pro Tour Season Final 2021 event, featuring Street Fighter 5. This timing of the countdown coinciding with the fighting tournament immediately got tongues wagging with the speculation of Street Fighter 6.

Now though, a new entry in Capcom's franchise looks like even more of a sure bet. Elsewhere, some were speculating that the reveal could potentially revolve around previously-announced story DLC for Resident Evil Village, and while it's true that Capcom hasn't announced anything new for the DLC for quite a while now, Street Fighter 6 is undoubtedly the safer bet.

