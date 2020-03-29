Stream American Dad online: your global viewing options explained

Wondering how to stream American Dad online? You've come to the right place; the outwardly facing patriotic cartoon has 16 seasons which means that it's the perfect comedy to binge-watch if you're stuck at home for any reason and while it never quite hit the heights of shows like Family Guy and South Park, following the adventures of the Smith family and their adopted alien Roger has never been more entertaining.

In this guide to American Dad streams we've covered all of your options for watching the show in multiple regions around the globe, along with how to use a VPN if American Dad isn't available in your country.

American Dad's 16 seasons (give or take a few — there are some minor controversies behind how many seasons there actually are!) and believe it or not, we still haven't discovered the name of Roger's home planet. Whether you want to watch some original American Dad such as the very first pilot episode which was watched by 15.1 million viewers when it premiered, or classic episodes like Familyland, you can catch every single one through the following methods.

Stream American Dad online in the USA

$5.99 a month at Hulu ($11.99 with no ads)

Did you know you can watch all of American Dad for just $5.99 a month with Hulu in the United States? It's an absolute bargain and thanks to Hulu's flexibility, you can choose to remove all ads for just $11.99, or you can take advantage of their bundles including one that has Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for just $12.99 monthly. Hulu is one of our absolute favourite streaming services, so you can watch plenty of great TV alongside American Dad, like Family Guy perhaps?

View Deal

Stream American Dad online in the UK

FREE with ITV Player

Unfortunately, it's impossible to stream every American Dad episode in the UK right now. Your best bet is using ITV Player; on one hand it's completely free, but on the other hand... there's only a few episodes available. At the time of writing, these are from season 15, but this may change later down the line depending on when the episodes are aired on ITV. If you're looking for one season or episode in particular, you can head to Amazon UK and purchase it directly, though we must warn you, this isn't the best value for money. If you're looking for every episode, we've got the details on how you can access America's Hulu in the UK via a VPN below.

View Deal

Watch American Dad online in Canada

$19.99 per season at Google Play

Sorry, Canada. The situation isn't looking great for you if you want to stream American Dad online. The usual suspects come up short, so your only options are to buy it through Google Play (or Apple/iTunes) for $19.99 per season. Of course, this isn't particularly cost-effective, so read on for details on how to use a VPN and take advantage of Hulu for US $5.99.

View Deal

Stream American Dad online in Australia

FREE with 7plus

Much like ITV Player in the UK, 7plus is your best bet of watching American Dad in Australia. Thing is — at the time of writing — there are only five episodes available, from seasons 4 and 13. You'd be forgiven if this isn't quite good enough, so aside from using a VPN to access Hulu (more details on that below), you can also buy individual seasons for $24.49 or episodes for $2.99 at Google Play.

View Deal

How to watch American Dad anywhere else with a VPN

Via ExpressVPN for $5.49 a month

If you're not in the United States and you want to watch American Dad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to access all of the content on Hulu for the same low price you'd get in the USA. Via the link above, you can sign up for ExpressVPN, purchase a Hulu subscription, then watch American Dad online to your heart's content. Along with being an excellent way to access content in other countries (ExpressVPN works with things like Netflix too!), using a VPN is also an excellent way to protect yourself online. Your information and data is much more secure when using a VPN, whether you're replying to emails, shopping, or doing some online banking. A VPN is also ideal when using any public WiFi, like when you're in a coffee shop or library. ExpressVPN is our choice because after testing multiple services for our guides like the best VPN, ExpressVPN came out on top. All you need to do to get started with watching American Dad through ExpressVPN is follow the link and select the best package for you, then connect to a US server. When done, go over to Hulu and purchase a subscription. You can choose any add-ons you like then voila! You'll be able to watch American Dad online from anywhere in the world. Isn't technology wonderful?View Deal