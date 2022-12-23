Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo really wants a Legend of Zelda animated film

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo has shared his love for The Legend of Zelda and said that he'd love to see an animated film adaptation one day.

In an interview with Variety (opens in new tab), the Dustin Henderson actor talked about what he's looking forward to doing during the Holidays. Other than resting and catching up with family and friends, the actor says he's also been talking with Nintendo about a few of their latest titles, including Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - which he's looking forward to playing soon.

As well as this, Matarazzo also talked about his love for The Legend of Zelda series: "I'm a huge Legend of Zelda fan and I've always wanted to see a very visually and musically driven animated film," the actor said in the interview. "It might be challenging when most of the characters never speak, but to explore a vocally silent world where a story can be told visually and through score would be really cool."

Considering the Super Mario Bros. Movie is a thing now, who's to say that Nintendo will never turn its attention to some Zelda adaptation in the future? The company is probably quite busy at the moment, considering the Breath of the Wild sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is due to release in just a few months' time in May 2023.

It looks like preparations for the highly anticipated sequel's release are in full force already, as not only has the game been recently rated in Korea , but even more recently it was also rated by the ESRB in the US - a whole five months before its release date.