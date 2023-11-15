Stranger Things actor David Harbour reveals he "loved" Starfield and is using "all the exploits" to get infinite money and steal things

By Hope Bellingham
published

Jim Hopper has moved on from World of Warcraft to Starfield

Starfield romances
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Stranger Things star David Harbour says he "loved" Bethesda's space RPG Starfield and has used "all the exploits" to get infinite money and steal things. 

While attending the BoxLunch Gala on November 9, Harbour was interviewed by IGN and revealed what he's been playing lately. We already know that the actor, who is mainly known for playing Jim Hopper in the Netflix sci-fi series, is a huge World of Warcraft fan - admitting himself that he was "wildly addicted" to MMORPG at one point - but it appears he's moved onto to a different RPG these days. 

"Starfield? I loved it!" the actor admits, "I mean, it's been controversial as a game, as well, right? Todd Howard, in general, I mean, there's a lot of, like, controversy around Bethesda. But I have to say Bethesda games; there's something about them that is just so rich, and that world." 

Harbour then gave us a glimpse of the kind of player he is: "I'm leveling up my dude and using all the exploits to get infinite money and steal things." 

I can't figure out if Hopper would approve or not.

See more

When asked if he used Starfield's character creator to make his character look like himself, Harbour replied: "No, God, no," before adding: "My character's extremely young and extremely handsome." I'm sure there are plenty of Stranger Things fans out there who would have loved to have seen a David Harbour look-alike exploring the galaxy.

Harbour isn't the only fan of Bethesda's latest RPG. Last week, Starfield won Xbox Game of the Year at The Golden Joysticks 2023 - beating other fan-favorite Xbox Series X games, Hi-Fi Rush, Planet of Lana, and Pentiment. You can find out what other games and developers went home with awards with our Golden Joysticks Awards 2023 winners list.  

Looking for something new to play? Take a look at our games like Starfield list for more adventures across the galaxy. 

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham
News Writer

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at university, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became a Trainee News Writer at GamesRadar+ before being promoted to a fully-fledged News Writer after a year and a half of training.  My expertise lies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, cozy indies, and The Last of Us, but especially in the Kingdom Hearts series. I'm also known to write about the odd Korean drama for the Entertainment team every now and then.  