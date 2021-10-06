Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin unveils new character details and backstory

A slate of new info for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has surfaced, including characters details, lore, combat moves, and more.

Just yesterday on October 5, Square Enix released a deluge of brand new information surrounding Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, which has helpfully been chronicled in its entirety by Gematsu. In particular, we now know a little more about the personalities behind Jack, Ash, and Jed, the three main characters of Final Fantasy Origin, and Neon, a strange newcomer who joins them on their quest to fight Chaos.

There's also the reveal of Princess Sarah. This monarch of the land of Cornelia is beloved by her people, and it looks like it's this character that the leading quartet will be fighting for throughout Final Fantasy Origin. There's also a screenshot of what appears to be a bloody Sarah getting kidnapped by the big bad of Final Fantasy Origin, which is probably the setup for the entire game at large.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Next, there's a look at the combat and skill trees of Final Fantasy Origin. It's through the game's skill tree (actually called a Job Tree), that you'll unlock new Jobs and abilities, enhancing protagonist Jack in between slaying brutal behemoths alongside Jed, Ash, and Neon.

There's also three difficulty options available in Final Fantasy Origin. Story difficulty is the lowest of the bunch, while Action is for players accustomed to action games, and Hard is for those who know their way around games like Nioh. In fact, this marks a big departure from the two Nioh games, developed by Final Fantasy Origin developed Team Ninja, where there was just one standard difficulty setting.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin launches next year on March 18, 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. In fact, as revealed through the new post by Square Enix, you can actually play the game 72 hours earlier on March 15, if you're willing to shell out for the Digital Deluxe Edition.

