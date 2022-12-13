Strange World will be on Disney Plus in time for the holidays – and only a month after release

Disney's newest animated film, Strange World, will be headed to streaming in time for the holidays. The film follows the Clade family, revolving around the complicated father-son relationship between adventurer Jaeger Clade and his farmer son Searcher Clade. The cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Lucy Liu, and Jaboukie Young-White.

Strange World released in theaters on November 23 but is headed to Disney Plus this December 23 – meaning its time as a theatrical exclusive will last just one month. The film released to mostly positive reviews but a disappointing box office result, grossing just $53.8 million worldwide to date.

In contrast, Lightyear pulled in $226.4 million worldwide, while last year's Encanto scored $256.7 million globally. Encanto then had a huge second life after its Disney Plus release, with 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' becoming one of the studio's most popular songs ever – even surpassing Frozen's 'Let It Go.' It remains to be seen if Strange World can enjoy a similar surge in popularity after its streaming release.

Next up on Disney's animated release slate is Pixar's Elemental, coming in June 2023, which follows a fire- and water-character striking up an unlikely bond. It will be followed by Wish, starring West Side Story's Ariana DeBose. That film will be about the famous star so many Disney characters have wished upon, and it's set for release in November 2023.

In the meantime, check out absolutely everything else the studio has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Disney movies coming over the next few years. You can read more about Strange World with our interview with the filmmakers, too.