Storyboards of cancelled Tomb Raider 2 movie show Croft Manor under attack

Storyboards related to the canceled Tomb Raider 2 movie have appeared online.

The sketches were shared on Twitter by artist Jake Lunt Davies and appear to show Croft Manor being infiltrated by a group of masked goons. And these fellows sure picked a particularly dark and stormy night for an attack on Lara's abode. "A flash of lightning illuminates the gardens", reads the description on one of the panels. They then seemingly tamper with the security system and gain entry to the building.

We're not told who these goons are, but it's safe to assume they are part of Trinity, the underground organization threatening the world and all-round pain in the neck for Lara in the first movie and the reboot trilogy.

Boards for dead Tomb Raider 2 movie.

The artist followed up with more images which show Lara fending off the assailants. This sequence harks back to the original Tomb Raider movie when Lara, played by Angelina Jolie, defended her home from a group of goons while also doing some spectacular flips using her homemade bungee setup. When asked if he had more storyboards, Davies replied, "Yes… I have more!" But added, "I can only share a little for now."

Boards for dead Tomb Raider 2 movie.

The Tomb Raider movie sequel starring Alicia Vikander was originally due to release in March 2021. Unofficially titled Tomb Raider: Obsidian, the film was to be directed by Misha Green after previous director Ben Wheatley bowed out of the project. Sadly, the sequel has now been completely scrapped after it was not greenlit by MGM before its May deadline. So it's back to the drawing board as far as another Tomb Raider movie is concerned as a "complete reboot" is reportedly planned with studios set to engage in a bidding war to bring Lara Croft to the big screen.

