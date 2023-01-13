Storm returns to her punk rock days for flashback solo series

This May, grab your insane hold hairspray and your Manic Panic dye, it's time to fan out your mohawks as Storm of the X-Men returns to her '80s punk rock roots for a new flashback limited series set in the era when Storm was into leather and spikes, showcasing her fan-favorite 'Punk Storm' look.

In the upcoming five-issue Storm limited series, writer and classic '80s X-Men editor Ann Nocenti and artist Sid Kotian (fresh off the Gambit limited series with writer Chris Claremont) will flashback to Storm's '80s punk heyday for a story that will push Storm's powers to her limits while even introducing a new retro villain, and a previously unseen love interest for Ororo Munroe.

"I joke about how cool it is that Marvel 'brings back us old timers to sing our greatest hits' for the Legends series, but it truly is an honor and a joy," Nocenti states in Marvel's announcement.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

"When Editors Mark Basso and Drew Baumgartner then asked me to write a story with ‘punk’ Storm, I wanted the story to reflect her outfit. I thought about punk musicians like Iggy Pop and the Sex Pistols, and their apocryphal rebellious attitude," she continues.

"So it was exciting to start from there, and think, ‘What would Storm rebel against?’ Her own powers? The X-Men? Being team leader? I knew it couldn't be classic Storm, always calm, regal, and serene. It should be a wild Storm, running from herself."

Storm #1 goes on sale May 24 with a cover from Alan Davis.

Stay up to date on all the new X-Men comics Marvel has planned for release.