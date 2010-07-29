Popular

Steve Coogan joins My Idiot Brother

“Knowing me Steve Coogan, knowing you Paul Rudd…A-ha!”…It’s how we’d like to imagine the first day of shooting on My Idiot Brother is going to sound like, as Deadline reports that the comedian has signed on to co-star in the indie comedy.

The film will focus on Rudd’s idealist-cum-slacker, who couch-surfs his way around the homes of his three sisters, causing mayhem as he goes. Directed by Jesse Peretz ( The Ex ) and penned by his sister Evgenia, it looks to be a comedy about family in the vein of Little Miss Sunshine .

The aforementioned sisters are Zooey Deschanel, Emily Mortimer and Elizabeth Banks, whilst Coogan will be playing what Deadline refers to as, “a self-righteous documentary film-maker.” Hmm, Coogan as a deluded, self-aggrandising media-type? Sounds familiar doesn’t it?

Coogan’s American adventures have ranged from the underwhelming ( Night at the Museum ) to the inspired (if you haven’t seen his turn as a therapist in Curb Your Enthusiasm , seek it out at once!), but this could be just the vehicle for some scene-stealing shenanigans.

The film will hit screens some time in 2012. Plenty of time to dust off the old green blazer then…

Are Coogan and Rudd a match made in heaven? Or should Steve stick to the small screen?

George Wales

George is GR's resident movie news person, based out of London. He understands that all men must die, but he'd rather not think about it.