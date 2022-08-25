Steam's mobile app is getting overhauled, and you can try it now

Steam is getting a new mobile app with oodles of improvements on the original, and you can try it now.

Valve reveals in a blog post (opens in new tab) that the new Steam mobile app has entered beta, with instructions (opens in new tab) given on how you can enter. It's worth keeping in mind that iOS spaces will be limited to 10,000, and you'll need to install the TestFlight app first, so you better be quick if you want to get involved.

So what's new here, exactly? You'll still be able to browse the store, get Steam Guard codes, and confirm trades, though the app now comes with QR code sign-in, smarter notifications, an improved library, and multi-account support. Valve has also rebuilt the app on a new framework and modernised the design.

"The sooner we get your feedback on a product, the better," Valve says. "So when we're far enough along, we ask invested Steam users to try something out and provide feedback. This helps us test our assumptions, learn what you like and don't like, and find things that need to be fixed. This is especially important when the app can be used on so many different phones and devices."

Valve hasn't revealed when the new app will officially launch as the current plan is to continue adding people to the beta and improve features until the all singing, all dancing new version of the Steam app is good to go.

