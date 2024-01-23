Steam's latest horror hit is a co-op game like Phasmophobia with an emotional bend: you actually care about the ghosts

I'm endlessly delighted by the gems constantly pouring out of Steam's indie co-op horror space, and its latest release, Remnant Records, takes the well-worn ghost hunting formula and adds a few key twists. Namely, it makes you actually give a hoot about the spirits and the lives they used to live.

More than three years on from its Early Access launch and with a steady stream of updates and an active player base, Phasmophobia is an enduring classic for a good reason. It's simple, it's fun, and it can actually be incredibly tense. That said, among the deluge of Phasmophobia-likes released in its wake, there have been a handful that have dared to add their own unique twists to the tried-and-true formula, and it's those than have earned themselves a spot in my friend group's rotation.



Devour, with its dread-inducing slow escalation of terror, stands out as a highlight. The VR-compatible Forewarned is another one I keep coming back to for its clever use of PvP mechanics and deep lore. Now, Remnant Records, from Noctiluca Studio, appears primed to compel me and my friends to spend even more time hunting ghosts together. Most recently, Lethal Company became a bonafide smash hit on Steam and even surpassed Baldur's Gate 3 and Resident Evil 4 as the platform's highest-rated release of 2023.

(Image credit: Noctiluca Studio)

Of the games I've mentioned, Remnant Records' bones are probably the closest to Phasmophobia. You and up to three friends are recruited by some sort of paranormal agency to go investigate haunted residences. It's good ol' fashion ghostbusting fun with friends, but as I mentioned earlier, Remnant Records has a few tantalizing tricks up its sleeve.

First of all, the narrative basis for the gameplay is that you "first have to understand" spirits before you can exorcise them. That requires you and your pals to explore environments in search of clues left behind by the ghosts, whether that be diaries, newspaper clippings, or other "unusual objects."

"Understand the person they were before their death, and gather as many items that are closely related to them as you can," reads the Steam description. In theory, that should add a lot more emotional weight to what you're doing, and many Steam reviews praise the fact that Remnant Records "humanizes" the spirits.

The other cool thing about Remnant Records is that everyone in your squad has a different role that changes things up mechanically. For example, as team bodyguard it'll be your job to break down any doors in your team's way, where as the medium will be the one who can most closely connect with the world of the departed.

Remnant Records just launched out of Early Access to mostly glowing Steam reviews, and it already has four unique roles, six maps, six ghosts, a bunch of perks and cosmetics to customize your character, "and an infinity of procedurally generated stories." Presumably, more will be added down the road, but that's already plenty to chew through in the meantime.

Whether with friends or alone, these are the best horror games to play with the lights turned off.