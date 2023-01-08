Steam just hit 10 million concurrent in-game players for the very first time

Another day, another Steam concurrent record broken - only this time it's not just about record numbers of people logged into Steam; we've also seen a new record broken for PC platform's active user numbers, too.

For the first time ever, over 10 million players were logged in and actively playing on Steam this weekend, with Steam DB (opens in new tab) clocking up a staggering 10,082,055 "in-game" players and a record-breaking 32,186,301 online users, too (thanks, TheGamer (opens in new tab)).

Steam's records are usually broken at times when lots of us are off work or stuck at home, which means we often see these records broken during holiday periods or on weekends.

Steam's upward trend began three years ago, in January 2020, when the world began to self-isolate at the start of the COVID-19 crisis. On February 2, Steam's existing record of 18,537,490 users – set in January 2018 – was surpassed (opens in new tab), smashing the existing record by an impressive 300,000 to peak at 18,801,944 players.

It's gone on to be broken several times since, including a weekend in March 2020 that saw numbers breach 20 million for the first time (opens in new tab), and then 22 million just a week later (opens in new tab). We saw 24.7 million users peak in December 2020 (opens in new tab), 26.5 million in February 2021 (opens in new tab), and then 27.1 million concurrent users (opens in new tab) at the beginning of the year.

At the end of October, the PC platform topped 30 million users on the platform (opens in new tab) at once for the very first time, and in November, Steam smashed its own record of the highest number of concurrent players recorded online - not once, but twice (opens in new tab) on the same day.

Early this week, an Among Us clone recently beat Among Us (opens in new tab)' concurrent player numbers on Steam.

If you've yet to play it for yourself just yet, Goose Goose Duck is a social deduction game where players must work together to complete their mission while trying to catch out the Mallard and other birds that have invaded their duck-oriented space in disguise. Yes, really.