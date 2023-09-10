Starfield's potato physics can't even compare: marvel as this player turns off gravity and dives into thousands of toilet paper rolls

Spacefarers have been pushing Starfield’s physics engine to its absolute limits since launch. No complaints here, since the results are both oddly satisfying and plainly marvellous. Come see.

In the video embedded below, YouTuber Dennios goes on a desperate hunt for toilet paper rolls before finding thousands casually crammed into a room in The Lodge. After finding the hidden treasure, the character then uses a gravity manipulation ability to lift the army of toilet paper off the ground. Again, the resulting toilet paper cloud is weirdly beautiful to look at. It almost reminds me of the paranormal anomalies found in Control - everyday objects turned spooky. Another video from Dennios presumably uses cheats to make 10,000 milk cartons slide off a massive building in New Atlantis.

All of these feats show off the wildly impressive physics in Bethesda’s space epic, as each individual object moves independently. There are some limits to what Starfield can handle, though. Jackfrags - in the clip below - uses cheats to stuff thousands of watermelons into The Lodge. He keeps throwing more fruit into the compact room until the characters are literally knee-deep in various foodstuffs. Jackfrags then decides to top it off with 10,000 sandwiches; a decision that causes the game to eventually crash.

Starfield pushed to the limits. pic.twitter.com/CBVbCfJmugSeptember 9, 2023 See more

I’m happy to finally have an answer to centuries-old mysteries like: What would happen if I slid a bunch of milk down a tall building? Can I swim in watermelons? How do I make toilet paper seem less shitty? Other players have used Starfield’s entertaining engine to create a more unintentional mess. By that, I mean some spacefarers have turned their ships into flying trash bags, stuffed with various bits of junk. Bethesda did promise lots of choices, I guess.

In the meantime, check out these interactive Starfield maps.