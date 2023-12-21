Starfield's 13 million players spent an average of 40 hours with the RPG, and one alien killed them more than anything else

Starfield developer Bethesda has released some player stats to round up the RPG's launch year, and it revealed a lot about its fans.

As detailed in the Starfield End of the Year Update post, 13 million players have adventured into Bethesda's space RPG since its launch in September 2023 - with 22,284,331 days played or an average of 40 hours of playtime each. Not only this but just under 5% of that total playtime (26,027,845 hours) was spent building ships, which isn't much of a surprise with all the Starfield ship customization options.

Some other interesting stats show that the most dangerous faction in Starfield is Ecliptic, which resulted in 12,276,466 deaths among those 13 million players. There was also one alien that stood out among the rest due to how deadly it is. According to the statistics, the most dangerous lifeform in Starfield is Ashta which has managed to kill 1,712,447 times since launch.

On a more positive note, the infographic also reveals Starfield players' favorite meal, Battlemeal Multipack, which was eaten 18,395,892 times. The rest of the stats show what the most trusted weapon in Starfield is (Combatech Beowulf - 595,023,360 kills), the most used power (Sense Star Stuff), how many Starborn players there are (1,631,993), and how many players crossed The Unity (5,178,133).

In the same post, Bethesda also shared its plans for Starfield in 2024 - revealing new gameplay and ship options, a "major update in February," and the RPG's first story expansion. All of this and more is expected to roll out "roughly every six weeks" and is set to begin in February. Thankfully, this seems to have pleased Starfield fans who are now feeling a little more optimistic about the future of the game.