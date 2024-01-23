Starfield players impressed by "massive" lighting changes following latest update: "They make it look like a different game almost"

Starfield's "biggest update yet" rolled out last week, adding many stability improvements and graphical enhancements, including some pretty dazzling changes to the RPG's lighting effects.

Over on the Starfield subreddit, user DinDisco shared a series of images that showcase different environments before and after the update, and the difference is out of this world. Take Madame Sauvage's Place, for example; before, the stark ambient lighting gave the place a clinical feel; now, that's been toned down in favor of individual lights placed around the room, resulting in a much more natural look and completely changes the feel and atmosphere of the place.

In some areas, the changes are far less noticeable, such as in the Nova Galactic Staryard, though they still bring a heightened sense of realism to your surroundings.

"Holy crap, this isn't just minor adjustments and some light position tweaks," says p13t3rm in the comments. "This affects the entire mood and feel of some of these areas."

An equally impressed Greathorn says," They really did go in and manually move light sources around, that's pretty nice. Sauvage's doesn't feel like a hospital anymore."

Swordbreaker925 describes the changes as "massive," making it almost unrecognizable. "They make it look like a different game almost," they write. "I actually enjoyed the lighting before, minus the ugly green filter the game has. But this looks so much better."

Still, some argue the previous lightning effects suited certain areas more. "Back-office areas are supposed to feel a bit sterile, over-exposed, over-lit," says thelittleking. "Making the office spaces dingy and yellow-lit is just as bad as making the club atmospheres too bright (as they previously were). We're exchanging problems for (lesser) problems, imo, so it's overall an improvement but still not perfect."

Following the arrival of the latest update, players wasted no time bombarding Bethesda with requests for future updates. And expect many of these to be implemented as the studio has committed to releasing new updates "roughly every six weeks." A "major update" is set to arrive in February, and Shattered Space, the RPG's first story expansion, is expected to arrive later this year.

