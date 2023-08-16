Starfield players have very little reason not to trust this companion, but they're getting suspicious anyway

We're still a few weeks away from playing Starfield , but fans have already decided not to trust one of the game's companions.

Over on the Starfield subreddit, fans have begun taking sides and have collectively decided not to trust Barrett, one of the game's companions. Despite not properly meeting the Constellation member themselves yet, fans are on high alert and have a list of reasons why this guy might be just a little bit shady.

It doesn't get much clearer than this Reddit post which is titled: "Don't trust Barrett." In the post, the user references the 300 years worth of Starfield backstory Bethesda released earlier this week, explaining: "Barrett is sus. Barrett has ambiguous inserts in the official Starfield timeline. Barrett sure seems to have a lot of influence over Constellation. Barrett is tracking you with his watch he 'gifted' you," the post reads, "Barrett is not to be trusted. Resist his irresistible charm…"

Several other fans in the comments of the post have begun theorizing what Barrett could do to betray the player and the rest of Constellation, while others have instead decided to remain ignorant and trust Barrett regardless of the consequences.

In another post , a different Starfield fan has pointed out that it's a bit of a red flag that, according to the game's official timeline, in the year 2328, Barrett is the one to convince Constellation to purchase Starstation L-868 and modify it. "I bet Barrett thinks he is really f****** clever," one Reddit user has said in the comments.

It's slightly too early to be deciding who is and who isn't the enemy in Starfield, but we're sure all of these fans will be quick to say "I told you so!" when Starfield releases on September 6, 2023, and September 1 for those with Starfield early access .