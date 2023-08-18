Starfield fans manifest a smooth launch as preload details indicate a day-one build leagues ahead of Fallout 4

Starfield, one of the year's biggest releases and the most anticipated Xbox exclusive of this generation is almost here, and fans are convinced it will be the smoothest lift-off of any Bethesda game ever.

The mammoth space-based RPG was originally due to release late last year, before being pushed back to the first half of 2023. After suffering another gut-wrenching delay back in March, the game will finally arrive next month on September 6. So that fans can get in on the action as soon as possible, it's now available to preload on Xbox and Windows PC.

Those who've already installed Starfield were quick to discover that it's now on version 1.6.35.0, which some think is a sign of how thorough Bethesda is being with its testing. "Noticed after preloading the version is relatively high," said one fan on the Starfield subreddit, adding that "maybe this is indicating how extensive testing has been with the delay."

As another fan points out, both Fallout 4 and Skyrim launched with 1.1.x versioning, suggesting that Starfield could offer a much more polished experience than either of those games did on day one.

"Now THAT is certainly a promising little bit of news," says user RyuuichiTempest in the comments. "Sounds like they really put Starfield through its paces and it will be relatively bug-free for release. I'm more confident than ever about its release right now."

Hopes for a smooth launch are also high over on Twitter. "Multiple versions have been pushed to Starfield's build to ensure its polished ahead of launch," wrote @starfieldbeyond. "They're definitely aiming for Starfield to be Bethesda's most polished launch title yet."

Multiple versions have been pushed to #Starfield’s build to ensure it's polished ahead of launch.#Starfield will launch as v1.6.35.0.For comparison, #Fallout4 launched as v1.1.0.0.They’re definitely aiming for #Starfield to be Bethesda's most polished launch title yet. pic.twitter.com/xf79POsNSVAugust 17, 2023 See more

That being said, there are a fair few fans who enjoy the technical hiccups that can occur when creating games on such a massive scale. "Bethesda bugs are part of the magic," one Starfield fan wrote in response to @starfieldbeyond's tweet. Another replied, "As long as it's not too polished..... I'll miss the Bugthesda jank if it's not in a Bethesda game." Feeling much the same way, a third said, "This sounds like good news, but I'm not sure if it would feel like a Bethesda game without a bunch of game-breaking bugs... I mean features."

If you're keen on installing Starfield early, you'll need to clear a considerable amount of space on your hard drive. On Xbox, the install size is 126.1 GB, while on PC, it's nearly 15 GB bigger, weighing in at 139.84 GB. Those opting for the premium or collector's version of Starfield will be able to play five days ahead of the game's official release date via Early Access.

