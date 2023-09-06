Starfield blocks achievements if you use mods, so modders modded out the mod block

Like Bethesda's previous RPGs, Starfield disables achievements when you add in certain mods or use the command console. Thankfully, as was also the case with the likes of Skyrim and Fallout 4, Starfield modders have already modded out the mod block.

The tug-of-war between Bethesda and Starfield modders technically started on the very first day of the game's early access release, as Synth Potato flagged on Twitter on September 1. In record time, NexusMods user Priqrade uploaded a modded achievement enabler (created by brunph) that bypassed Bethesda's locks, and it worked fine for most users with some troubleshooting. Another user, Rennieboy, provided detailed instructions on how to get the mod working, and has now become a hero among achievement-hungry modders for their continued fight against the scourge of the mod block.

As Starfield has been updated, the torch for this particular workaround has been passed to another modder, Shad0wshayd3 , whose SFSE "Baka Achievement Enabler" now gets Rennieboy's stamp of approval.

"Shad0wshayd3's mod obviously enables achievements when using console commands, also disables the annoying pop-up box when using the console, and if you remove the mod or it ends up breaking due to future updates to the game your saves will stay as unmodded saves," Rennieboy explains in a NexusMods post , "meaning they won't revert back to being modded and blocking achievements on saves that you may have put blood sweat and tears into! It also uses SFSE which should be easier for people to install and also gives more chance of the mod being compatible with future updates to the game."

Users of Shad0wshayd3's workaround say "it just works," which is about the highest praise you can give a mod for a Bethesda game. It works for new and existing save files, so as long as you follow the (again, fairly involved) installation instructions , you should be good to use mods and commands to your heart's content.

The achievement enablers for Skyrim Special Edition and Fallout 4 , both by NexusMods user xSHADOWMANx, ended up being among the most-downloaded mods for those games. With the way Starfield's going, I reckon that'll be the case here too. Shad0wshayd3's take is sitting at 21,000 downloads after two days, which is a pretty good start.