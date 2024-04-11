Stardew Valley patch 1.6.4 is on the way, adding "a few goodies" including "a new fishing thing, and some new mining-related stuff"

Yet another new patch is on the way to Stardew Valley on PC, this time promising to iron out more bugs and even add "a few goodies."

Developer Eric Barone (AKA ConcernedApe) hasn't given a great deal away about what we can expect from the upcoming patch, but he states that 1.6.4 is expected to roll out sometime next week, so there's not long to wait. Perhaps the most intriguing part about the whole thing is those aforementioned "goodies," which he's only given a couple of tiny hints about.

"There's a new fishing thing and some new mining-related stuff," Barone teases on Twitter. Mysterious.

Even though it's always exciting to get new features and content, one concern that was immediately flagged by players was just how much of an impact the patch will have on existing save files. After all, back before the 1.6 update released, Barone said he "might recommend a new file just for fun and to see everything in context," even if it's still absolutely fine to keep playing on a pre-1.6 save.

In the case of 1.6.4, once again, "you won't need to start over," and Barone says you don't need to wait for the patch to continue playing, either. "I would just keep playing if I were you, there's nothing in this patch that will be a huge game changer," he clarifies.

For any console players patiently waiting for the release of the enormous 1.6 update, complete with its mayonnaise-chugging chaos and new festivals, fear not – Barone has reassured players that this upcoming patch "will not slow down the console release" or mobile launch. Just last week, he said development on the console version of 1.6 is "in progress and will be released as soon as possible," but didn't offer us any indication as to when that might be, so we'll just have to sit tight for now.

