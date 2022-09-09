Stardew Valley is now a roguelike, thanks to modders

A Stardew Valley modder has created a mod that turns the farming sim into a roguelike with an infinitely deep mine to fight your way through.

Known as 'The Abyss', the mod turns the relaxing farming sim into a much more intense roguelike that sees players fighting their way through an infinitely deep mine and challenging other players to beat their best run time. If you want to try this mod out for yourself, it's available via Nexus Mods (opens in new tab). You can also watch the mod's trailer below.

To achieve this genre switch, the mod's creator 'Tyler and TheHaboo' has added 10 unique boss fights, custom floor layouts, floors with unique challenges, custom in-game perks and curses, an online leaderboard system, difficulty scaling and hard mode, and multiplayer support.

In fact, the mod's creator has also created an online leaderboard which, according to the page, is currently offering cash prizes to the winners. To reach the top of the leaderboard, players need to clear The Abyss, and to do this, they will need to fight monsters, complete challenges, and kill bosses.

You won't be totally helpless throughout this run though as monsters will drop gold which you can exchange for upgrades along the way. Right now, the player sitting at the top of the leaderboard managed to clear the dungeon in just shy of 45 minutes, killing a total of 2,493 monsters.

This is just one of the impressive Stardew Valley mods we've seen lately. Earlier this year we also reported on the Stardew Valley mod that expands Adventurer's Guild with new romanceable NPCs and a friendly monster . There was also the modder who had created several mods to turn Pelican Town into a capitalist society and let's not even talk about the Grandpa's deathbed modding war that also happened this year.