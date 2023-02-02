Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 gets release date, full list of animation studios

Disney Plus has announced the release date for Star Wars: Visions Volume 2, as well as the full list of shorts and animation studios.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 1 consisted of nine anime short films produced by seven different Japanese animation studios. This time around, Volume 2 of the animated anthology series consists of nine shorts from nine new studios from around the world.

The complete list of shorts and studios is as follows: "Sith" from El Guiri (Spain), "Screecher's Reach" from Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), "In the Stars" from Punkrobot (Chile), "I Am Your Mother" from Aardman (United Kingdom), "Journey to the Dark Head" from Studio Mir (South Korea), "The Spy Dancer" from Studio La Cachette (France), "The Bandits of Golak" from 88 Pictures (India), "The Pit" from D'art Shtajio (Japan) and Lucasfilm Ltd (United States), and "Aau's Song" from Triggerfish (South Africa).

"The reaction to the first volume of Star Wars: Visions blew us away. We were delighted that this project inspired and resonated with so many people," said James Waugh, Star Wars: Visions executive producer and Senior Vice President of Franchise Content & Strategy at Lucasfilm. "We always saw it as a framework for celebratory expressions of the franchise from some of the best creators working today. Animation is in a global renaissance, and we're constantly staggered by the amount of creativity pushing the medium forward."

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 premieres May 4, 2023 only on Disney Plus.

