Star Wars: Unlimited trading card game takes on Pokemon, MTG, and Lorcana

A new trading card game will soon be on the block, with Star Wars: Unlimited set to arrive globally in 2024.

Developed by Fantasy Flight (the group behind some of the top board games for adults, including Arkham Horror and Lord of the Rings card game), Star Wars: Unlimited has been in the works for three years. Organized Play in local stores or at worldwide events is apparently integrated into the game's design. What's more, the trading card game will get a release schedule of three sets per year.

However, that isn't to say it's going to be for experts only.

"Ensuring this game was accessible to all players was key for us, so whether you are a casual player, competitor, or collector, there’s something for everyone in this game," says Fantasy Flight product strategy director Jim Cartwright. "Straightforward mechanics are the driving force behind the design. It’s clean and concise with no gimmicks – a card game in its purest form."

Despite featuring original trilogy characters in its key art, the Star Wars: Unlimited trading card game is also going to include characters, settings, and vehicles from across the entire Star Wars saga. As per the upcoming Disney Lorcana, these will be depicted with never-before-seen art and 'special' treatments. Alternate designs are going to be available as well.

With Disney already muscling in on a market dominated by Magic: The Gathering and Pokemon, it'll be interesting to see if Star Wars: Unlimited can carve out a niche for itself amongst the best card games. Fantasy Flight is certainly going all in on it; according to head of studio Chris Gerber, the company is "putting unprecedented resources across every department into this game. We could not be more excited to get this out into the world for everyone to experience."

