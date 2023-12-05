Star Wars fans share their favorite solved mysteries from the saga

Star Wars is packed with intriguing mysteries, from where Ahsoka Tano was during the original trilogy to why Grogu isn't in the sequels.

But, fans of the galaxy far, far away have been discussing their favorite mysteries that have actually been answered – and it's a pretty cool reminder of how Star Wars constantly enriches its stories with new details, sometimes years later.

"When I was growing up I always wondered who Luke and Leia's mother was," says one fan . "I wondered when Luke would ever find out and if he'd ever get some peace with that connection." Of course, Luke and Leia's mother was eventually revealed to be Padmé Amidala in the prequel trilogy.

Another fan had a similar question resolved by the prequels: "How and why Darth Vader had to be in a special suit to survive. 'He is more a machine now than man' It was never really said in the movies that he was badly burned, but somehow we all assumed from glimpses from Empires Strikes Back and then again in Return of the Jedi. That was the cool mystery, but it wasn't explained/shown until Revenge of the Sith."

"How Han did the Kessel run in less distance than others. Basically turned an issue of a mistake between time and distance into a cool story fact," says another person . Han brags of completing the Kessel run in less than 12 parsecs in A New Hope, but a parsec is a unit of distance, not time. In Solo: A Star Wars Story, it was finally explained how Han used a dangerous shortcut to make the Kessel Run literally shorter.

"Why did the Death Star have an obvious flaw," is someone else's answer – that question was resolved in Rogue One, which revealed Galen Erso deliberately built a flaw into the space station.

Another person has a very Obi-Wan take on the question. "Depends on your definition of 'a long time'," they say. "From a certain point of view, the period between the release of Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi... Is Darth Vader really Luke's father?... Wait time about 3 years. From another point of view, the period between the release of A New Hope and Attack of the Clones... You served my father during the Clone Wars... Clone Wars? What's that? I wanna see that!... Wait time about 25 years."

While these are all pretty fascinating to reflect on, our favorite answered question has got to be that of what happened to Darth Maul after he was chopped in half by Obi-Wan. Although you'd be forgiven for thinking he simply died, fans of The Clone Wars and Rebels will know the Sith was revealed to go on and have some galaxy-shaping adventures.

