Liam Neeson would reprise Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars – but only on one condition

The Star Wars actor prefers the big screen

While Ewan McGregor will soon be returning to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi on the small screen, his The Phantom Menace co-star Liam Neeson isn’t so sure. The Star Wars actor revealed he was open to the idea of returning, but he would prefer it to be in a movie.

He told ComicBook.com: “Oh, I think so, yeah, yeah, yeah, I think so... if it was a film. Yeah, I'm a bit of a snob when it comes to TV, I must admit, I just like the big screen, you know?" 

He was also reflective about his role in the film, adding: "Qui-Gon, I can't believe it's 24 years since we made [Star Wars:] The Phantom Menace, I just cannot believe where the time has gone. It was a terrific experience, shooting that film in London."  

There are several Star Wars projects on their way to the small screen currently, all heading to Disney Plus. Aside from Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian season 3, Andor, and Ashoka are all in the pipeline. Movie-wise, the next one currently on the horizon is the as-yet-untitled project from Taika Waititi – but, that’s not due out until 2025.

Neeson played Obi-Wan's mentor in The Phantom Menace before he met a grisly end. While he was only mentioned by name in the remainder of the prequel trilogy, he did reprise his role briefly as a force ghost in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Attack of The Clones, and The Rise of Skywalker.

