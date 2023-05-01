Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's best cutscene is hidden behind its worst quest

For me, the highlight of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is its story. In my Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review, I spoke about how heartfelt it is, and how it sets a benchmark for what Star Wars stories might look like as we move away from the Skywalkers . That means there are a lot of very good cutscenes – it's just a shame that one of the best is trapped at the end of a very long quest.

This article contains spoilers for some optional Star Wars Jedi: Survivor content.

While traveling through the canyons of Survivor's hub world, Koboh, Cal will come upon a bounty hunter from the Haxion Brood. After taking them out, you'll meet Caij, a Nautolan (the same species as the prequel trilogy's Kit Fisto) who is keen to rid the planet of the hunters who have shown up looking for Cal. Through Caij, you can track down an array of hunters through a system roughly designed after the famed Nemesis system from the Shadow of Mordor games.

To be fair: these hunts are decent fun, and are a lot of what's left to do by the time you reach the end of the game and the stormtroopers have all packed up and left. It's an array of minibosses, all given their own little schtick – one is a group of brothers all battling together, another attacks from the shadows. Two climactic fights are elaborate quests, repurposing some of Survivor's most expansive areas and forcing Cal to run a gauntlet of enemies to get to their leader. It's a smart way of making sure some elaborate parts of the game get a little more love.

The problem is that it takes forever to get from hunt to hunt. You pick up a mark from Caij in the cantina on Koboh. If the hunter is looking for you on-world, you have to weave through some corridors to the nearest fast-travel point, jump somewhere hopefully near your quarry, kill them, head back to where you fast-traveled to, travel back to the cantina, and talk to Caij again. At that point, she'll probably give you another target on a different planet, at which point you have to take an unfortunately long route to your ship, go through the entire process of getting to a new planet, and then do some more fast-traveling before doing the entire thing in reverse so you can get back to Caij.

For each hunter you take down, you'll get a single piece of currency. The upgrades you can purchase with that currency are either cosmetic items, hacks to help take down specific types of battle droid, or bonuses to the special ability of the worst of the Star Wars Jedi Survivor lightsaber stances. The fights are enough fun that I don't need the upgrades, but all that travel-time for nothing? That's rough.

Let's get some Boba

Once you've killed all of the Brood's best hunters, Caij will leave the Cantina, asking you to meet her back where you found her. Once there, she betrays Cal, revealing that she had him kill all those bounty-hunters to run up the price on his head, which she now plans to collect. A decent boss fight follows, but before you can kill Caij, you're interrupted by the galaxy's most iconic hunter.

Boba Fett's cameo in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is pretty short, but Respawn plays up to it incredibly well. Portrayed by Temuera Morrison, Boba is entirely no-nonsense, even as Cal is extremely wary and Caij is visibly panicking. There's action, humor, tragedy, and Boba Fett at the centre of things remaining effortlessly cool. It's a great scene – it's just a shame it's hidden somewhere I figure few players will ever have the patience to see it.

The true heroes of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are all the little guys we met along the way.