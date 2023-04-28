Star Wars Jedi: Survivor displays your difficulty level on the HUD

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has in-game icons to let you know what difficulty you - or a streamer - are currently playing on.

The neat detail was unveiled yesterday on Twitter by Star Wars Jedi: Survivor design director Jason de Heras. It turns out there's a little system in the bottom left corner of Jedi: Survivor's HUD, which will change between a series of icons depending on what difficulty you're playing on.

In #JediSurvivor you can see which Difficulty your favorite streamer is using. Look for the dot in the bottom left corner of the HUD. Story Mode - Top left dot Jedi Padawan - Top right dot Jedi Knight - Bottom right dotJedi Master - Bottom left dotJedi Grandmaster - 2 dots pic.twitter.com/9jfW55p0KvApril 27, 2023 See more

At first, it's easy to think this is a strange system that'll basically narc on any streamer for playing on a lower difficulty. Look at it another way though, and it's a great way to easily remind players what difficulty they're on in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, so they can potentially retune the difficulty level if they're getting killed too often, or having an overly easy time.

In the comments to de Heras's tweet, a few streamers even joke that they'll have to photoshop their streaming overlay to make it look like they're playing on Jedi: Grandmaster - the highest difficulty in the game. Respawn's little HUD feature probably isn't meant to make you feel bad for playing on a low difficulty in front of an audience, though.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has just launched earlier today, on April 28, across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. You can check out our glowing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review to see what we made of Respawn's new sequel.

Also head over to our spoiler-free Star Wars Jedi Survivor stim canister locations guide for where to find more of the healing items early on.