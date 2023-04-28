Star Wars Jedi: Survivor displays your difficulty level on the HUD

That's one way to know which level your favorite streamers are playing on

Star Wars Jedi Survivor
Star Wars Jedi Survivor has in-game icons to let you know what difficulty you - or a streamer - are currently playing on.

The neat detail was unveiled yesterday on Twitter by Star Wars Jedi: Survivor design director Jason de Heras. It turns out there's a little system in the bottom left corner of Jedi: Survivor's HUD, which will change between a series of icons depending on what difficulty you're playing on.

At first, it's easy to think this is a strange system that'll basically narc on any streamer for playing on a lower difficulty. Look at it another way though, and it's a great way to easily remind players what difficulty they're on in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, so they can potentially retune the difficulty level if they're getting killed too often, or having an overly easy time.

In the comments to de Heras's tweet, a few streamers even joke that they'll have to photoshop their streaming overlay to make it look like they're playing on Jedi: Grandmaster - the highest difficulty in the game. Respawn's little HUD feature probably isn't meant to make you feel bad for playing on a low difficulty in front of an audience, though.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has just launched earlier today, on April 28, across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. You can check out our glowing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review to see what we made of Respawn's new sequel. 

Also head over to our spoiler-free Star Wars Jedi Survivor stim canister locations guide for where to find more of the healing items early on.

