Publisher LucasArts knows how to please a crowd. At today’s Comic-Con panel on Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II, speaker Hayden Blackman could barely get a word in edgewise between the bursts of spontaneous applause that regularly broke out like waves on the world’s geekiest beach. It probably helped that Blackman was in the process of dishing severe new information on SWTFU2 – starting with a cinema that appeared to be the game’s opening, then moving straight into a verbal walk through the first few levels’ plotline and ending with an eye-shattering gameplay demo. Here’s how it all went down.
Star Wars Force Unleashed II - deep gameplay impressions: Boba Fett, clone Starkiller, stealing Vader’s tie
