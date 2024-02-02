Star Wars: Ahsoka adapts the fan favorite Jedi to comics

Fan favorite Jedi Ahsoka is getting her own solo comic book series adapting her Disney Plus streaming series. Starting this summer, writer Rodney Barnes and artists Steven Cummings and Georges Jeanty will bring Ahsoka's solo adventures to Marvel Comics, turning her eight episode quest to take on Grand Admiral Thrawn into an eight issue comic limited series.

The comic will follow the same format as Marvel Comics' previous adaptations of The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi streaming series.

While Barnes will write the entire eight issue series, Cummings and Jeanty will trade off drawing each issue, with Cummins kicking things off one Star Wars: Ahsoka #1, followed by Jeanty on #2.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"STAR WARS: AHSOKA will deliver all the action and drama from the show as it follows Ahsoka’s galaxy-spanning quest to bring Grand Admiral Thrawn to justice," reads Marvel's official description of Star Wars: Ahsoka.

"The saga also featured the villainous Morgan Elsbeth, introduced mysterious Force-users Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati and marked the live-action debuts of various characters from the Star Wars Rebels animated series including Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and Ezra Bridger. Relive all these thrilling moments and more in a brand-new way!"

Ahsoka is played by Rosario Dawson in the live action Star Wars franchise. The character originated in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, voiced by Ashley Eckstein, before making the jump to live action in a guest appearance on The Mandalorian streaming series.

"It is truly an honor to be adapting Ahsoka," writer Rodney Barnes told StarWars.com, who broke the news. "The character is the essence of classic Star Wars: layered, complex and fun! I hope the fans enjoy this adaptation as much as the series it’s adapted from."

Star Wars: Ahsoka #1 goes on sale in July with a cover from David Nakayama, seen above.

