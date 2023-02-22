Star War Jedi: Survivor dual-wield and cross-guard lightsaber combat has fans heaping praise on Respawn

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans are mighty impressed by the sequel's combat off the back of a new gameplay video.

That video would be from IGN (opens in new tab), in a hands-on session published earlier this week. Clips from the new gameplay video have now made their way onto the Star Wars Jedi-dedicated subreddit, as you can see below, and fans looking forward to the sequel are seriously pleased with the combat on show.

"The double blades (Darth Maul kind) animations look so smooth and fluid," one Reddit user wrote of a clip showing Cal slicing and dicing through Stormtroopers. "Oh my god I'm bout to bust," wrote another Reddit user, who probably needs to chill out a little.

Another gameplay clip, again showing Cal using the double-bladed lightsaber, is going down a hit with fans. The post just below has over 1,000 upvotes at the time of writing, proving a lot of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans out there are really excited after the new combat.

"I’m honestly more hyped for the revamped double bladed saber than any other saber stuff," says one fan. The majority of fans are echoing statements like combat flowing "a lot more smoothly in Survivor" than in Fallen Order, which is no doubt music to the ears of developers at Respawn.

This is actually a big contrast to reactions from fans when new gameplay was first unveiled earlier this month. Some Jedi: Survivor fans thought Cal's running animation looked downright weird, with the protagonist's legs seemingly caught behind him as he sprinted through the game.

Even then though, there were still sentiments from those excited by the combat shown off, just like now. Fallen Order's combat was a real strong point for the original Respawn game, and it looks like that could well continue for its sequel.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches later this year on April 28, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Check out our new games 2023 guide for a look at all the other titles set to arrive in the coming weeks and months.