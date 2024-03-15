Star Trek: Discovery’s final season is "an Indiana Jones-style sort of adventure", and will have an extended finale

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 is bringing the sci-fi show to an end – and it will be a supersized finale.

"It's definitely a longer episode, for sure," showrunner Michelle Paradise tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Discovery on the cover.

As for what to expect from the final season, while talking about each season's form, Paradise teases an exciting adventure. "I honestly don't know that I could pick a favorite, but I will say that season five has been one of the most fun in terms of having this incredible technology at our disposal, the storytelling itself, the adventure of it all. I don't want to say too much about the season, because I don't want to give any spoilers away, but we do know that our heroes are going on a quest.

"We talked about it internally as being an Indiana Jones-style sort of adventure, and just that by its very nature is a heck of a lot of fun," she says.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 releases on Paramount Plus from April 4. The above is just a snippet from our interview, available in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which features Star Trek: Discovery season 5 on the cover and is available on newsstands from Wednesday, March 20.

March 15, 2024

